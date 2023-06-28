Seven of robbers’ gang nabbed

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, June 27

The city police today claimed to have busted a gang of robbers and arrested seven of its members, including a juvenile. Fifteen motorcycles, 12 mobile phones and three daggers were seized from their possession.

Sonu Kumar of Haibowal Kalan, Yuvraj Singh, Ankit, Ramesh Kumar and Vishal, all residents of Lohara, and Akash of Haibowal Kalan, were among those arrested.

While addressing a press conference, Joint Commissioner of Police (JCP) Saumya Mishra said the police had received a tip-off that a gang of robbers, which used to rob people of their vehicles and mobiles, was active in the city and they were trying to commit a similar crime. A special team was formed for the purpose and raids were conducted at specific places from where the suspects were held. Later during their questioning, looted vehicles and mobile phones were recovered.

The JCP said Ankit and Ramesh has a criminal past as the former was arrested in a loot case by the city police in 2022 and after coming out on bail, he continued to run a gang of robbers while Ramesh was arrested in two theft cases in 2022 and he had also come out on bail later.

The JCP while revealing about the recent loot incidents committed by the gang said on May 28, the suspects had looted a motorcycle from the Model Town area, on June 21 it looted a motorcycle from the Haibowal area and on Tuesday, they looted a motorcycle from a man and also injured him with a sharp weapon.

The JCP said now, the police remand of the gang members would be availed for further questioning so that more recovery of looted things could be made and more members of the gang, if any, be arrested.