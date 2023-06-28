 Seven of robbers’ gang nabbed : The Tribune India

Seven of robbers’ gang nabbed

15 motorcycles, 12 mobiles, three daggers seized

Seven of robbers’ gang nabbed

The suspects in police custody in Ludhiana on Tuesday. Photo: INDERJEET VERMA



Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, June 27

The city police today claimed to have busted a gang of robbers and arrested seven of its members, including a juvenile. Fifteen motorcycles, 12 mobile phones and three daggers were seized from their possession.

Sonu Kumar of Haibowal Kalan, Yuvraj Singh, Ankit, Ramesh Kumar and Vishal, all residents of Lohara, and Akash of Haibowal Kalan, were among those arrested.

While addressing a press conference, Joint Commissioner of Police (JCP) Saumya Mishra said the police had received a tip-off that a gang of robbers, which used to rob people of their vehicles and mobiles, was active in the city and they were trying to commit a similar crime. A special team was formed for the purpose and raids were conducted at specific places from where the suspects were held. Later during their questioning, looted vehicles and mobile phones were recovered.

The JCP said Ankit and Ramesh has a criminal past as the former was arrested in a loot case by the city police in 2022 and after coming out on bail, he continued to run a gang of robbers while Ramesh was arrested in two theft cases in 2022 and he had also come out on bail later.

The JCP while revealing about the recent loot incidents committed by the gang said on May 28, the suspects had looted a motorcycle from the Model Town area, on June 21 it looted a motorcycle from the Haibowal area and on Tuesday, they looted a motorcycle from a man and also injured him with a sharp weapon.

The JCP said now, the police remand of the gang members would be availed for further questioning so that more recovery of looted things could be made and more members of the gang, if any, be arrested.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Nation EXPLAINER

Southwest Monsoon: El Nino may start showing effect around first week of July

2
Delhi

5 arrested in Pragati Maidan robbery case in Delhi

3
Patiala

Bus service in Punjab affected as PRTC, Punbus contractual workers go on strike

4
World

‘Unacceptable’: White House on online harassment of WSJ journalist who questioned PM Modi on minorities’ rights

5
Punjab

Punjab Sports Minister Meet Hayer flays exclusion of Mohali from hosting ODI World Cup matches

6
Nation

If one family can't run on 2 laws, how can the nation: PM Modi pitches for UCC in poll year

7
Pollywood

Dharmedra remembers his mother, recites poem 'main apne kamre mein gumsum, tanha, udaas betha tha'

8
Patiala

Patiala: Punjabi University team catches teacher in ‘cash-for-marks’ case

9
Punjab

17 amateurs gave shape to Punjab’s biggest heist

10
Punjab

Salaries of newly-regularised 12,700 teachers hiked by up to three times: Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann

Don't Miss

View All
Diwali to be school holiday in New York City
Diaspora

Diwali to be school holiday in New York City

CM announces ~21K reward
Chandigarh

Haryana CM announces Rs 21K reward for 15 youngsters who rescued woman trapped in Ghaggar

Celebrating NDA’s 75 glorious years
Features

Celebrating NDA’s 75 glorious years

Careful, online shoppers
Comment Consumer Rights

Careful, online shoppers

Diljit Dosanjh reacts to shoutout from US Secretary of State Antony Blinken at luncheon for PM Narendra Modi
Entertainment

Diljit Dosanjh reacts to shoutout from US Secretary of State Antony Blinken at luncheon for PM Narendra Modi

At 35 degrees, Srinagar records hottest June day after 15 years
J & K

At 35 degrees, Srinagar records hottest June day after 15 years

Video: Pakistan PM ‘snatches’ umbrella from woman official, leaves her in rain in France; faces backlash
World

Video: Pakistan PM 'snatches' umbrella from woman official in France, leaves her in rain; faces backlash

New concrete plan may strip Shimla of precious deodar cover
Himachal

New concrete plan may strip Shimla of precious deodar cover

Top News

PM Modi makes strong UCC pitch, tears into Opposition

PM Modi makes strong UCC pitch, tears into Opposition

‘If family can’t run with two sets of rules, how can nation?...

Fresh trouble for Arvind Kejriwal, CAG begins audit of ‘irregularities’ in house repair

Fresh trouble for Arvind Kejriwal, CAG begins audit of ‘irregularities’ in house repair

Canada lure: In 3 years, number of fliers up 300%

Canada lure: In 3 years, number of fliers up 300%

Punjabis form a major chunk, agents make hay

17 amateurs gave shape to Punjab’s biggest heist

17 amateurs gave shape to Punjab’s biggest heist

It’s pouring misery in Himachal Pradesh, Rs 164 crore loss in 4 days

It's pouring misery in Himachal Pradesh, Rs 164 crore loss in 4 days

9 landslides, one cloudburst, 6 flash floods reported in Him...


Cities

View All

Roadways contractual staff hold strike, passengers suffer

Roadways contractual staff hold strike, passengers suffer

Two more held in 5-month-old kidnapping, extortion case

Knotty Affair: Maze of cables in Guru Arjan Dev Nagar gives it shabby look

Pathetic Parks: Himmatpura colony park in state of neglect; call to depute gardeners

Special Olympics: Pingalwara athletes win1 gold, 3 bronze medals in Germany

SWM penalty shocker for dwellers of 4 Chandigarh societies

SWM penalty shocker for dwellers of 4 Chandigarh societies

Home composting way forward, say Chandigarh residents

Peak hour snarl-ups near Hallo Majra a norm

Lake Sports Complex restaurant service closed

PGI to ramp up OT infrastructure

7 arrested in Pragati Maidan robbery case

7 arrested in Pragati Maidan robbery case

Gurugram bars plying of non-motorised vehicles during rain

Ranjit Singh heritage centre to come up in Delhi

Hit by scooter, woman dies, rider arrested

Woman, paramour held for husband's murder

Police crack grocery shop owner murder case, 1 held in Jalandhar

Police crack grocery shop owner murder case, 1 held in Jalandhar

Govt buses go off road, passengers stranded in Jalandhar

Cable mess: Webs of wires a common sight near bus stand area in Jalandhar

State of Parks: Located near railway station in Jalandhar, this park lies in complete neglect

ASI’s son dies in US road mishap

Expand international flights from Chandigarh, MP urges airlines

Expand international flights from Chandigarh, MP urges airlines

46K ration cards of needy wrongly cancelled in Ludhiana: Cong

Stop dumping waste into sewer lines or face action: Officials to dairy farmers

Residents want MLAs to raise matter in Vidhan Sabha

ROB expansion joints give way 6 months after repair

Punjabi varsity postpones Syndicate meeting as ad hoc staff protest

Punjabi varsity postpones Syndicate meeting as ad hoc staff protest

3 youths arrested for opening fire at Rajpura financier’s office

Fatehgarh Sahib: Poor condition of roads irks residents

5 customers’ loans waived at PNB settlement camp

Patiala: 708 jail inmates examined at medical camp