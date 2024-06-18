Seven smugglers arrested in cordon & search operation

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, June 17

Khanna SSP Amneet Kondal and senior police officers conducted a Cordon and Search Operation (CASO) at the local narcotics hotspots today. Apart from this, surveillance was carried out at Samrala subdivision’s sensitive places and the railway station in order to apprehend drug dealers and put an end to the antisocial elements’ illicit operations.

Payal DSP Nikhil Garg oversaw a large posse of police officers during the CASO at numerous locations in Payal subdivision. Meanwhile, Khanna DSP Harjinder Singh Gill, sub-division SHOs and other officers carried out the CASO at the town bus stand, railway station, and other sensitive places in Khanna subdivision.

Seven drug smugglers were apprehended during this exercise, according to SSP Khanna Amneet Kondal, and drugs were found in their possession. Ten grams of heroin and six injections were found when three smugglers were apprehended in the Khanna subdivision; two smugglers were apprehended in Payal subdivision with five grams of heroin and 50 intoxicating tablets; and two smugglers were apprehended by the Samrala police with twenty grams of heroin. Further investigation was underway after registration of six cases under the NDPS Act in this connection.

The arrested accused have been identified as Gurjeet Singh of Rampur village, Pardeep Singh of Dhamot, Jasvir Singh of Bhagwanpura, Harwinder Singh of Samrala, and Sonam and Amro, both residents of Meat Market, Khanna. Interestingly, during a raid at a Meat Market residence, a powdered drug was discovered hidden in the legs of a wooden cot.

The SSP said such operations will continue in the coming days and that a stern directive has been given to all SHOs not to spare anyone found to be indulging in drug-related activity.

