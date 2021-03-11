Seven stuck in lift for nearly 2 hrs at Dist Courts Complex

Rajneesh Lakhanpal

Ludhiana, May 27

Seven persons, including six lawyers, remained trapped in a lift for nearly two hours after the elevator stopped working due to some technical fault at District Courts Complex on Friday afternoon.

DBA president Gurkirpal Singh and other office bearers rushed to the spot. The matter was brought to the knowledge of Sessions Judge Munish Singal, who along with CJM Sumit Makkar and Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate Harsimranjit Singh, visited the spot.

The sessions judge immediately informed the district administration, fire brigade and police about the situation. An ambulance was also called.

DBA staff with strenuous efforts opened the elevator door at the third floor and pushed the lift down. Whereas other staff members were able to cut/broke the wall near the elevator on the first floor of Lawyers Chambers Complex and several lawyers were rescued on first floor and several were taken out on the ground floor. All were found to be safe and medical condition was good.

Those who stuck in the elevator includes Senior lawyer Sham Lal Ghai, lawyers Suraj Bhan Dwidedi, B B Gambhir, Hatinder Gill, one clerk of a lawyer and some other persons.

Adv Suraj Bhan Dwidedi, who stuck in the lift said, “I along with six other persons boarded the lift around 3.10 pm and lift stuck in between the 2nd and 3rd floor and we remained confined for a considerable time. After half an hour the fan stopped working and even the light also went off. But after some time the fan started working but for a short period. However, the emergency light fitted in the elevator was working providing some sort of solace. It was around 4.40 pm when we were able to come out from the elevator with great difficulty.”