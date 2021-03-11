Seven test positive for Covid in Ludhiana

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, May 8

Seven fresh Covid cases were reported, while there was no death due to the disease in the district today.

A total of 1,09,888 persons have tested positive for the virus since March 2020, while 2,280 persons from the district have succumbed to the virus till now.

The recovery rate of Covid-19 patients was 97.90 per cent today. There were 22 active cases in the district and 21 patients were asked to isolate themselves at their homes by the Health Department.

At present one Covid patient is admitted to hospital in Ludhiana.

Till date, a total of 35,27,501 samples for Covid test have been taken, of which 34,02,852 were found negative.

Samples of 3,905 suspected patients were sent for testing today, the results of which are expected shortly.