Seven years on, no stadium in Ahmedgarh sub-division

Mandi Ahmedgarh, August 29

Seven years after Ahmedgarh was upgraded to a sub-division, residents’ dream of having a sports stadium in the city remains unfulfilled.

From civic body polls to Lok Sabha elections, local leaders and candidates have promised voters that they would construct an international stadium once their party came into power. But successive public representatives have failed to fulfil their promise.

On the birth anniversary of hockey player Major Dhyan Chand, which is celebrated as National Sports Day, residents today urged the Punjab Government to construct a stadium at Ahmedgarh or its adjoining localities in Malerkotla district in memory of the hockey wizard.

Led by Ahmedgarh Sports and Welfare Association office-bearers Arvind Mavi and Shiv Kumar Narad, sports enthusiasts said that successive governments had not bothered to build a stadium in the city or nearby localities.

Narad said, “Unfortunately, none of the government or public organisations at Ahmedgarh has a playground large enough to play football, hockey or cricket. Aspiring players have to travel long distances to arenas at other villages or towns in the state.”

Acknowledging that the residents’ demand for a stadium in the area was genuine, Amargarh MLA Prof Jaswant Singh Gajjanmajra claimed that he has spoken to Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann on the issue.

He said, “Having received the CM’s consent, we have already started looking for a suitable piece of land that can be purchased for constructing a stadium.” He also urged the residents to help the government in the acquisition of land for the purpose.

Malerkotla Deputy Commissioner Pallavi claimed that 28 playgrounds are being built in all the subdivisions of the district, including Ahmedgarh.

“As many as 28 playgrounds are being prepared at a cost of over Rs 1.68 crore under the MGNREGA scheme. The aim is to create a sports culture in the area and provide good facilities to players,” said Pallavi.

