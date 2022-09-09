Several members of rival gangs booked in cross-firing incident

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, September 8

After the Tuesday’s late night incident of cross-firing between gangsters Vishal Gill and Raja Bajaj on the Neela Jhanda road, the Police Division 3 registered a cross case against both gangsters and other gangsters lodged in the Ludhiana Central Jail late on Wednesday evening.

A case of attempt to murder, criminal conspiracy and under the Arms Act was registered against Raja Bajaj, Shubham Arora, Rishab Benipal, Vishu Kainth, Namit, Naveen Sharma, Bharat Sharma, Puneet Bains, Vishal Gill, Jatin Monga, Deep, Deepanshu, Steem Sahota and some unidentified assailants from both groups. Some of the booked suspects who are close to Raja and Vishal are already in jail and they have been booked on the criminal conspiracy charges.

Raja and Vishal have a notorious past as several cases were already registered against them in the past. Raja had recently come out on bail in an illegal weapon recovery case while the latter was wanted by the police in an old case.

Initially, Raja had lodged a complaint on Wednesday that he was targeted by Vishal and his accomplices and they fired four shots at him and fortunately, he did not suffer any bullet injury. Yesterday, when Raja went to lodge a complaint, the police took him in custody on the pretext that it was not a case of attack by Vishal and his assistants only, in fact, it was a case of cross-firing between the two groups having old enmity and Raja and his aides had also fired shots at Vishal.

Later in the night, kin and friends of Raja gathered outside the police station and held a protest against the police for arresting and registering a cross case against the complainant, Raja, and his aides. Heated arguments were exchanged between the protesters and police personnel, led by SHO inspector Sukhdev Singh Brar. The police also used mild force against the protesters. They also misbehaved with mediapersons who were present on the spot.

The SHO, however, denied the allegations of using force against the protesters and the mediapersons.

He said Raja was arrested and raids were on to nab the other assailants who were at large. Meanwhile, Commisioner of Police Kaustubh Sharma marked a probe to inquire allegations of misbehaviour levelled by mediapersons against the SHO.