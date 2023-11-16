Several trains cancelled due to fog

Our Correspondent

Ludhiana, November 15

Poor visibility caused by the thick cover of fog, coupled with smog in the entire region has cast its shadow on the rail traffic as the railway authorities have announced cancellation of a dozen long-route trains. Most of the cancelled trains would remain off the tracks for anything like a month to two months, depending on the weather conditions, said railway officials. The cancelled trains are as follows, 14617/18 Banmankhi-Amritsar-Banmankhi Jansewa Express (Dec 3 to March 2); 12241/42 Chandigarh-Amritsar-Chandigarh Intercity Express (Dec 1 to Feb 29); 14605/06 Jammu Tawi-Yog Nagri Rishikesh-Jammu Tawi Hemkunt Express (Dec 4 to Feb 26); 14673/74 Jaynagar-Amritsar-Jaynagar Shaheed -Express (Dec 5 to Feb 27); 14615/16 Lucknow-Amritsar-Lucknow Express (Dec 2 to Feb 24); 19611/12 Ajmer-Amritsar-Ajmer Express (Dec 3 to March 1); 181003/04 Tatanagar-Amritsar-Tatanagar Jallianwala Bagh Express (Dec 4 to Feb 22); 04651/52 Jaynagar-Amritsar-JaynagarClone Express (Dec 1 to Feb 29); 14505/06 Nangal Dam-Amritsar-Nangal Dam Express (Dec 1 to Feb 29); 14629/30 Chandigarh-Firozepur-Chandigrah Express (Dec 3 to March 1); 14617/18 Saharsa-Amritsar-Saharsa Jansewa Express (Dec 1 to Feb 29).

Festival special trains

Meanwhile, Northern Railways have announced to operate festival special train from Amritsar to Darbhanga in Bihar (single trip in each direction) on November 16, 2023, to cope with the spurt in passenger traffic due to ongoing festivals.

The train 04650 festival special express will leave Amritsar on November 16 at 8.10 AM and reach Darbhanga the next day at 1.15 PM. On the return journey, the train 04649 will depart from Darbhanga on Nov 17 at 5.00 PM and reach Amritsar at 1.30 AM the second day.

The single trip festival special trains would have stoppage at Beas, Jalndhar City, Ludhiana, Ambala Cantt, Saharanpur, Moradabad, Bareilly, Lucknow, Gonda, Basti, Gorakhpur, Paniyahwa, Narkatiaganj, Raxaul and Sitamarhi railway stations.

Sale of platform ticket suspended

In the wake of continuing rush at the railway station, the railway authorities have suspended the sale of platform tickets till Nov 18, 2023.

The railway officials have made an appeal to rail travellers to travel light and those visiting the railway station to drop the passengers should do it outside the railway station and help regulate the rush at the railway platforms.