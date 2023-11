Several trains to remain cancelled, short-terminated

Our Correspondent

Ludhiana, November 27

Railways have announced temporary cancellation, short-termination, diversion and regulation of many trains from November 27 to February 6, 2024 due to a traffic block to be undertaken for non-interlocking work for yard remodeling at the Mathura Station on Palwal-Mathura section in the Agra Division of Northern Railway.

Cancelled trains

11057 CST (Mumbai)-Amritsar Dadar Express (January 20, 2024 to February 3, 2024); 11058 Amritsar-CST (January 23 to February 6); 11077 Pune-Jammu Tawi Jhelum Express (January 10 to February 4); 11078 Jammu Tawi-Pune Jhelum Express (January 12 to February 6); 11449 Jabalpur-Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra Express (January 9, 16, 23, 30); 11450 Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra-Jabalpur Express (January 10, 17, 24, 31); 12483 Kochuveli-Amritsar Express (January 17, 24, 31, February 7); 12484 Amritsar-Kochuveli Express (January 14, 21, 28, February 4);12549 Durg-Martyr Captain Tushar Mahajan Udhampur Express (January 23, 30); 12550 Martyr Captain Tushar Mahajan Udhampur-Durg Express (January 25, February 1); 12715 Hazoor Sahib Nanded-Amritsar Sachkhand Express (January 21 to February 2); 12716 Amritsar-Hazoor Sahib Nanded Sachkhand Express (January 23 to February 6); 12751 Hazoor Sahib Nanded-Jammu Tawi Express (January 26, February 2); 12752 Jammu Tawi-Hazoor Sahin Nanded (January 28, February 4); 11905 Agra Cantt-Hoshiarpur Express (January 4 to February 5); 11906 Hoshiarpur-Agra Cantt Express (January 5 to February 6); 16031 Chennai Central-Shri Mata Vaishno Devo Katra Andaman Express (January 10, 11, 14, 17, 18, 21, 24, 25, 28, 31, February 1, 4); 16032 Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra-Chennai Central Andaman Express (January 12, 13, 16, 19, 20, 23, 26, 27, 30, February 2, 3, 6); 16317 Kanyakumari-Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra Himsagar Express (January 12, 19, 26, February 2); 16318 Shri Mata Vishno Devi Katra Himsagar Express (January 15, 22, 29, February 5); 16787 Tirunelveli-Shri Mata Vishno Devi Express (January 8, 15, 22, 29); 16788 Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra-Tirunelveli Express (January 11, 18, 25, February 1); 18237 Korba-Amritsar Chhattisgarh Express (January 21 to February 4); 18238 Amritsar-Bilaspur Chhattisgarh Express (January 23 to February 6); 19325 Indore-Amritsar Express (January 26, 30, February 2); 19326 Amritsar-Indore Express (January 28, February 1, 4); 19803 Kota-Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra Express (January 13, 20, 27, February 3); 19804 Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra Express (January 14, 21, 28, February 4); 20985 Kota-Martyr Captain Tushar Mahajan Udhampur Express (January 10, 17, 24, 31); 20986 Martyr Captain Tushar Mahajan Udhampur-Kota Express (January 11, 18, 25, February 1); 20807 Vishakhapatnam-Amritsar Express (January 19, 20, 23, 26, 27, 30, February 2, 3); 20808 Amritsar-Vishakhapatnam Express (January 21, 24, 27, 28, 31, February 3, 4, 7); 20847 Durg-Martyr Captain Tushar Mahajan Udhampur (January 24, 31); 20848 Martyr Captain Tushar Mahajan Udhampur-Durg (January 25, February 21); 22125 Nagpur-Amritsar Express (January 27, February 3); 22126 Amritsar-Nagpur Express (January 29, February 5); 22705 Tirupati-Jammu Tawi Express (January 23, 30); 22706 Jammu Tawi-Tirupati Express (January 26, February 2); 22941 Indore-Martyr Captain Tushar Mahajan Udhampur Express (January 8, 15, 22, 29); 22942 Martyr Captain Tushar Mahajan Udhampur-Indore Express (January 10, 17, 24, 31).

Diverted trains

11077/78 Pune-Jammu Tawi-Pune Jhelum Express (November 26, 27); 12715 Hazoor Sahib Nanded-Amritsar Sachkhand Express (November 26, 27); 12716 Amritsar-Hazoor Sahib Nanded Sachkhand Express (November 27, 28); 20847 Durg-Martyr Captain Tushar Mahajan Udhampur Express (December 27); 20848 Martyr Captain Tushar Mahajan Udhampur-Durg Express (December 28); 22126 Amritsar-Nagpur Express (November 27); 12903/04 Mumbai Central-Amritsar-Mumbai Central Golden Temple Mail (January 25 to February 4).

