Severed body parts of man found in suitcase near railway tracks

Ludhiana, April 11

Severed body parts of a man were recovered near Sherpur Chowk here this morning. The head and legs were found on the bridge while other body parts were found near the railway tracks in a suitcase.

A railway employee saw the suitcase lying near the railway tracks and informed the railway police. Later when police officials reached the scene for investigation, the head and legs were also found lying in a polythene bag on the bridge.

Meanwhile, the Ludhiana police were also informed about the matter and the body parts were sent to the civil hospital. The police suspect that after killing the man, the miscreants cut him into pieces and put the body parts in a suitcase while the head and legs were thrown separately on the bridge.

ACP (Crime) Raj Kumar said to crack the case, the police had started scanning footage of CCTV cameras installed in the area. Investigation was being done to find out who came to the area in vehicles since Wednesday night and soon, the case would be cracked. A case of murder was registered against unidentified persons.

The ACP said cases of missing persons registered in the Commissionerate Police were also being checked and soon, the suspects would be arrested.

