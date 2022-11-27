Sewage accumulates around swings at Nehru Rose Garden

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, November 26

Sewage is getting accumulated around swings at Nehru Rose Garden, here. Children are unable to play on swings due to the accumulation of sewage. Visitors demand from the civic body to take necessary steps to get the problem resolved at the earliest.

A city resident said: “I had come along with my children to the garden this evening. But stinking water was getting accumulated in the area where swings are installed. Every weekend, many children often visit the area to play. A large number of children are expected to visit the place on Sunday too. The civic body must take steps to get the issue resolved.”

An official of the MC’s Horticulture Branch, Kirpal Singh, said the water was getting accumulated apparently due to leakage in a sewer pipe. He, however, said a junior engineer of the MC’s O&M branch was apprised of the problem that was yet to be fixed.

MC Superintending Engineer at the O&M branch Ravinder Garg said the problem would be fixed by tomorrow morning.