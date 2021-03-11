Sewage floods Tibba Road

Ludhiana, August 20
Failure of a few motor pumps due to a short-circuit at a sewerage disposal unit of the Municipal Corporation (MC) led to sewers overflowing on Tibba Road today. As a result, commuters faced difficulties while passing through the road and streets of nearby areas.
The road outside the office of Ludhiana East MLA Daljeet Singh Grewal was also flooded with stinking water.
MC’s Superintending Engineer Rajinder Singh said four pumps stopped functioning due to a short-circuit at the MC’s sewerage disposal unit on Tibba Road. It occurred due to a fault in the transformer of Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL).
“The damaged pumps have been replaced. The new ones are being run with a generator set. The PSPCL is working to fix the fault in the transformer,” he said.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
CBI issues Look Out Circular against 8 accused named in Delhi excise policy FIR; Sisodia not on list
No LoCs opened against four public servants named in the FIR...
India in advanced stage of talks with US for procuring MQ-9B Predator drones
MQ-9B drone is a variant of MQ-9 ‘Reaper’ which was used to ...
25% extra seats, no entrance test for foreign students: UGC's plan to increase international outreach
Supernumerary seats will be created over and above the total...
Security up at bus stands in Punjab and Chandigarh in wake of terror threat
Specialised teams carry out search operation at Sector 43 an...
'Self-respect non-negotiable': Anand Sharma quits as Himachal Congress Steering Committee Chairman
Sends resignation to party president Sonia Gandhi, days afte...