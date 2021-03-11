Sewage floods Tibba Road

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, August 20

Failure of a few motor pumps due to a short-circuit at a sewerage disposal unit of the Municipal Corporation (MC) led to sewers overflowing on Tibba Road today. As a result, commuters faced difficulties while passing through the road and streets of nearby areas.

The road outside the office of Ludhiana East MLA Daljeet Singh Grewal was also flooded with stinking water.

MC’s Superintending Engineer Rajinder Singh said four pumps stopped functioning due to a short-circuit at the MC’s sewerage disposal unit on Tibba Road. It occurred due to a fault in the transformer of Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL).

“The damaged pumps have been replaced. The new ones are being run with a generator set. The PSPCL is working to fix the fault in the transformer,” he said.