Sewage overflows on Sector 39 roads, students among worst hit

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, August 25

Students and faculty members of various educational institutions are facing inconvenience due to overflowing sewage at Sectors 39 and 39 A on Chandigarh Road.

The accumulation of dirty water has become a major problem near a government institute at Sector 39 A and on the stretch from Vardhman Chowk to Moti Nagar Road.

A teacher said that students and staff were facing hardships due to the foul smell emanating from the overflowing sewage near their institution.

“Muck from these sewers has accumulated on the nearby roads. We had to navigate through this waste on many occasions. We urge the authorities to repair sewers and find a permanent solution to prevent the overflow of wastewater on the streets,” the teacher added.

A local resident, Jagjeet Singh, emphasised the need to upgrade sewerage and implement necessary measures to prevent the overflow of wastewater.

“Thousands of commuters, including students and faculty members from various educational institutions, have to walk through the accumulated sewage on streets and road stretch connecting Vardhman Chowk with Moti Nagar on a regular basis. The Municipal Corporation must take prompt action to address this issue,” said Jagjeet.

Executive Engineer of the Municipal Corporation, Ranbir Singh, stated that efforts were underway to clean the sewer line using a high-powered super suction machine in the affected areas. “Approximately 250 metres of the sewer have already been cleaned while the remaining sections will be covered within the next 10 days, provided there is no rainfall,” he added.