Sewage spills into vacant land in Dhandari Khurd, inundates street

Tribune News Service

Harshraj Singh

Ludhiana, April 10

Despite the efforts made by the Municipal Corporation to address the issue of overflowing sewage in various parts of Dhandari Khurd and neighbouring areas, there remain some sections within the region where the problem persists, causing inconvenience to residents and posing potential health risks. The officials had earlier attributed the problem to some people’s improper disposal of solid waste into sewer lines, resulting in pipe blockages.

On Tuesday afternoon, sewage water was observed flowing along a road connecting Jagdish Colony with Prem Nagar. The foul-smelling water was accumulating on an empty plot of land between Prem Nagar and Visakha Colony, creating a pool of foul smelling water. Local residents informed that the road linking Prem Nagar and Jagdish Nagar had been recently constructed. However, sewage was badly overflowing near the vehras in Prem Nagar.

Anil, a resident of Prem Nagar, said that sewage has been flowing on the road for the past 20-25 days and is getting accumulated at a vacant site between the two colonies. The foul smell emanating from the dirty water has become a breeding ground for mosquitoes these days. He stated that they demand the civic body trace the problem and find out its permanent solution.

It is also worth mentioning that there is no check on plastic carry bags and other waste being dumped near the vehras. Another resident, Deepak from Prem Nagar, said, “There is a dire need to resolve the problem of unsanitary conditions in our area. We don’t know how the sewage is coming out on the streets, but the actual reason must be found so that corrective measures could be taken.”

Additionally, sewage was overflowing in a few streets of Dhandari Khurd village.

According to civic body officials, a huge amount of solid waste was removed during the cleaning of sewer lines in these areas in the past. The officials had then blamed some vehra dwellers for allegedly dumping the solid waste in the sewer lines, causing them to clog and overflow.

The SDO concerned could not be contacted. Executive Engineer Ranbir Singh said he will instruct the staff concerned to inspect the area and take necessary action in this regard.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.