Sewer connection of printing unit cut

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, July 26

Continuing drive against industrial units dumping untreated waste into sewer lines of the Municipal Corporation (MC), the civic body snapped the sewer connection of a printing unit, Mittal Printing, in the Janakpuri area on Wednesday.

An official said the unit was found dumping untreated waste into the MC’s sewer lines. He said the civic body had received a complaint regarding colourful waste flowing into the sewer lines, following which an inspection was conducted in the area. Besides snapping the sewer connection of the unit, civic body officials asked Punjab Pollution Control Board (PPCB) officials to visit the spot and take action against the unit as per norms.

MC Commissioner Shena Aggarwal said the officials had been told to take strict action against the illegal activity and regular inspections were being held in this regard.