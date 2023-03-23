Sewer connections of 5 ‘ahatas’ cut

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, March 22

The Municipal Corporation (MC) on Wednesday disconnected sewer connections of five ‘ahatas’ (drinking places) on Tibba Road and Tajpur Road.

An official said the action had been taken after the owners failed to pay water-sewer user charges despite notices served by the civic body in the past.

Besides, MC teams also recovered Rs 2.10 lakh as water-sewer charges from a few other defaulters, who chose to pay the dues on the spot, the official said.

SDO Amritpal Singh said the MC had given last warning to the owners to pay the dues on the spot and if they failed to do so, sewer connections would be disconnected.

Appealing to residents to pay their taxes/dues on time to avoid action, the SDO said the drive against the defaulters would continue in coming days.