Sewer connections of 7 dairies snapped

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, August 22

Taking strict action against violations, the Municipal Corporation (MC) on Monday disconnected sewer connections of seven dairies located in residential areas, including Bhagat Singh Colony, Gajjan Jain Colony and Moti Nagar.

MC’s Superintending Engineer (SE) Rajinder Singh said notices were earlier served on the owners of the dairies but they failed to follow instructions given by the civic body. Untreated waste, including cow dung, from the dairies was still being dumped into the MC’s sewerage line.

Notably, the dairies are located in these areas for a long period. Officials said these could not be run in residential areas of the city. MC’s sewers remain choked due to dumping of the dung in the sewer line.

Meanwhile, the Superintending Engineersaid they also disconnected the sewerage connection of an illegal colony in the city on Monday. The connection was linked to the MC’s sewer line on Sunday without MC’s permission.