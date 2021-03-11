Sewer connections of 9 illegal colonies snapped in Ludhiana

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, May 4

The Municipal Corporation on Wednesday disconnected sewer connections of nine more illegal colonies.

MC Executive Engineer Ranbir Singh said the connections of Pardeep Sandhu Colony Part A, B & C, Shadi Lal Colony, Jot Enclave and Gopal Market on Tibba Road, Khalsa Colony and Krishna Colony on Bhamian Road were disconnected. Besides, the sewer connection of Victory Colony near Guru Amardas Nagar had also been snapped. The colonisers of these colonies had got the sewer connections linked with the MC sewer lines without permission, MC officials said.