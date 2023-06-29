Sewer connections of 9 units snapped in Ludhiana

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, June 28

Municipal Corporation (MC) snapped sewer connections of nine electroplating units for dumping untreated waste into civic body’s sewer lines.

MC officials stated that the drive against electroplating units had been initiated after receiving a report from the Punjab Pollution Control Board (PPCB) wherein the board had listed out violators, who were caught dumping untreated waste into the sewer lines in the recent past.

An MC official said these units include Shyam Industry in Janta Nagar, Shiv Electroplating Works in Pratap Nagar, Chauhan Industry in Industrial Area-C (Dhandari Kalan), Trimurti Exports in Industrial Area C, Munna Zinc in Industrial Area C, Guru Nanak Enterprises in Industrial Area C, JS Electroplating in Industrial Area C, JK International in Phase VI, Focal Point, and Raj Enterprises and SJK Industries in Phase VII, Focal Point.

The officials said total 10 units were caught and sewer connections of nine had already been snapped. The process had also been initiated to snap the sewer connection of the remaining unit.

MC Commissioner Shena Aggarwal said regular inspections were being conducted by the civic body to check dumping of untreated waste by industrial units and action had also been taken against a number of dyeing and electroplating units in the recent past. Recommendations were also made to the PPCB to take strict action against such establishments.