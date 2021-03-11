Sewer connections of two dyeing units snapped

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, May 23

The Municipal Corporation on Monday disconnected the sewer connections of two more dyeing units. Executive Engineer Ranbir Singh said the sewer connections of Ashok Dyeing unit in Phase V and Lovely Dyeing in Phase VII were disconnected.

Superintending Engineer Rajinder Singh said they disconnected illegal connections of the two dyeing units. The units had failed to cut their connections linked with the MC’s sewerage line after they got their connections joined with the CETP concerned.

After recent action against dyeing units in Focal Point, Rahul Verma of the Punjab Dyers Association said they had already informed the MC (through an application dated March 25), requesting the MC Commissioner for disconnection of the sewer connections of dyeing units in the Focal Point area. He said the dyeing units had been connected with a CETP.