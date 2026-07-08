The repair work on the damaged old brick sewer beneath the road near Kaka Marriage Palace on the Saggu Chowk-Ferozepur Road stretch continued on Tuesday, with the road remaining closed to traffic from June 26 after a road cave-in reported outside Hotel Onn near the chowk. Civic officials said it would take a few more days before the road could be reopened.

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Meanwhile, opposition leaders criticised the pace of the repair work. Congress leader Inderjit Singh Indie alleged that the Municipal Corporation had been taking too long to restore the road, causing inconvenience to residents. BJP core committee member Jiwan Gupta said the administration should complete the repair work without delay, particularly with the monsoon season underway. He also urged the civic body to prepare a long-term plan to prevent similar sewer collapses in the future.

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Heavy machinery has been deployed at the site where workers have excavated nearly 40 feet to repair the collapsed sewer structure. Large heaps of sand surround the excavation as the corporation completes the restoration work on damaged sewer walls and manhole. Officials said the damaged structure had been rebuilt but the pit still has to be filled and the road reconstructed before traffic can resume.

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According to the corporation, the problem first came to light after staff of a nearby hotel noticed water seeping onto the road. During excavation, officials found that the sewer manhole had collapsed and surrounding walls had been badly damaged, leaving a hollow cavity beneath the recently constructed road. Officials said the defect was detected in time, preventing a possible major accident.

The closure has disrupted traffic on one of the city’s busy routes connecting Ferozepur Road with Saggu Chowk. The stretch is frequently used by commuters and also serves as an important access road to the DMCH. Ambulances and other vehicles are now using alternative routes to reach the hospital.

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Motorists travelling towards Ferozepur Road are being diverted through Gobind Nagar, Maharaj Nagar and Circuit House Road, resulting in traffic congestion on residential streets. Despite barricades, many pedestrians continue to cross the dug-up area by walking over mounds of sand, even as workers ask them to avoid the site. Shopkeepers in the area said business had been affected due to the prolonged road closure while some nearby residents expressed concern over the deep excavation close to their buildings.

Ashish, a daily commuter, said the closure had increased his travel time. “I use the road every day to deliver products. I am a delivery person but for the past over one week I have been taking a longer route. The diversion has increased traffic in nearby residential colonies. The work is progressing but it should be completed quickly so that normal traffic can resume,” he said.

Municipal Corporation Sub-Divisional Officer Arjun Sikka said the collapse was more serious than initially expected. “The sewer had collapsed completely and there was a large hollow space beneath the road. Fortunately, the damage was detected before any mishap occurred. The damaged manhole and sewer wall have been reconstructed but restoration of the road will take a few more days,” he said.