Sewerage board blames MC for growing Buddha Nullah pollution

Even as pollution in the Buddha Nullah continues to remain a major concern, a fresh communication from the Punjab Water Supply and Sewerage Board (PWSSB) has put the Municipal Corporation (MC) under the scanner over alleged deficiencies in the city’s sewerage network.

The Executive Engineer of the PWSSB Division, Ludhiana, has written to the Ludhiana Municipal Commissioner, pointing out that the recurring excess flow and pollution load at the Balloke Sewage Treatment Plant (STP) are linked to issues in the sewerage network under the operation and maintenance jurisdiction of the MC.

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In the letter dated September 5, the officer has flagged unauthorised sewer connections, diversion of sewage from the Bhattian STP catchment towards Balloke and Jamalpur and inadequate desilting and cleaning of sewer lines as key issues contributing to the problem.

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The communication comes at a time when the Buddha Nullah remains under focus due to the continued flow of polluted water into the watercourse. The latest observations by the sewerage board indicate that the issue may not be limited to the functioning of sewage treatment plants but is also connected with the way the city’s sewerage network is being managed.

The PWSSB has alleged that sewer connections from villages, private colonies and flats located outside the MC limits have been linked with the municipal sewer network. According to the board, such unauthorised connections are adding to the flow reaching Balloke STP, besides bringing cow dung and industrial effluent into the system. The board has stated that identifying and disconnecting these connections falls within the MC’s responsibility.

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The officer has also drawn attention to the utilisation of the Bhattian STP. The plant has an installed treatment capacity of 161 MLD but its average incoming flow is only around 85 MLD. It leaves a gap of nearly 76 MLD. The PWSSB has attributed this shortfall to diversion of sewage towards Balloke and Jamalpur and has asked the MC to restore sewer connections according to the original network design.

Another issue raised is the cleaning and maintenance of sewer lines. The board has alleged that inadequate or irregular desilting has led to frequent sewer overflows in some areas. It has further stated that, instead of carrying out the required cleaning of the original lines, sewage has been diverted through alternative sewer connections towards Balloke and Jamalpur to manage the overflows.

The PWSSB has said these diversions were adding to the excess and irregular sewage flow at Balloke STP and has sought corrective action by the MC.

The board has asked the MC to identify and disconnect unauthorised connections from areas outside the municipal limits, restore connections feeding the Bhattian STP so that the nearly 76 MLD shortfall was addressed and ensure regular desilting and cleaning of the sewerage network.