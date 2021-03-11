Sewerage connections of 5 illegal colonies snapped

Our Correspondent

Ludhiana, May 6

A team of officials and employees of the Municipal Corporation today disconnected sewerage lines of five illegal colonies that were disposing sewage into the main MC sewers without permission and payment of disposal charges.

Sewer connections of Gautam Vihar, Gautam Enclave, an unnamed colony, Sarpanch Colony, all on Balloke Road, and Balaji Enclave on Sheller Road were disconnected from main sewer lines. MC officials said even though all these colonies were located outside the MC limit, the developers had illegally connected their sewer lines with the main sewers of the MC. The officials said action against illegal sewer connections of unlicensed and unapproved colonies would continue.