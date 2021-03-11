Sewerage connections of 5 illegal colonies snapped in Ludhiana

Ludhiana, May 10
The Municipal Corporation on Tuesday disconnected sewerage connections of five illegal colonies.
Executive Engineer Parshotam said SDO Amritpal Singh and JE Gurjeet Singh along with their team carried out the drive in Zone B areas today. He said the sewerage connections of Rakesh Chhabra Colony, Shadi Lal Colony, Sandhu Colony and Dhamotia Colony, near dumpsite, were snapped. Besides, the connection of Shadi Lal Colony, near Jai Shakti Nagar on Tibba Road, was also disconnected.
