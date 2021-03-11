Sewerage connections of 7 illegal colonies snapped in Ludhiana

Our Correspondent

Ludhiana, May 5

The Municipal Corporation today disconnected sewerage connections of seven more illegal colonies as they were connected to MC sewer lines without payment of disposal and other charges.

Men and machines of the MC cut off sewerage connections of Eco-Green Colony in Jugiana, Aggarwal Colony in Jaspal Bangar, Dinesh Properties, Garg Colony, Neeraj Colony and Dhillon Colony, all in Lohara. An illegal sewerage connection of an industrial colony located in Kanganwal, outside city limits, was also disconnected. This colony was releasing discharge from over 100 industrial units in the MC’s sewerage.

The MC team had to return from 33-Feet Road where it intended to snap sewer connections of some half a dozen illegal colonies on the intervention of AAP MLA Hardeep Singh Mundian.

The legislator was reported to have told the MC to serve notice and give some time to the developers to make alternative arrangements in view of the inconvenience that the residents would have to face in the absence of basic amenity like sewer disposal.