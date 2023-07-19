Sewers overflow again in Dhoka Mohalla area

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, July 18

On Tuesday morning, several streets in the Dhoka Mohalla area experienced sewage overflow again. Silt was still accumulated in such streets. In response to the situation, the Municipal Corporation conducted a cleanliness drive in the affected areas.

Recently, the backflow of polluted water from the Ganda Nullah had caused severe flooding in various places, including Dhoka Mohalla, Dharampura, Maharaja Ranjit Sing Park and nearby low-lying localities. The polluted water mixed with silt had accumulated on the streets and inside houses, causing damage to properties and belongings of residents. After the water level in the nullah receded, the authorities pumped out the water. However, the residents continued to complain about overflowing sewers and the presence of silt in the streets.

According to a resident of Dhoka Mohalla, sewers overflowed again on Tuesday morning and the accumulated silt remained in the streets. Later, MC teams arrived and conducted a cleanliness drive there.

In Dharampura, a section of the road, along the Ganda Nullah, is still covered with silt, causing inconvenience to commuters. The residents demanded that the stretch should be cleaned properly.

MC’s Executive Engineer Ranbir Singh said staff had been working continuously in affected areas. He said now, the issue of overflowing sewers and accumulated silt had been resolved and streets had also been cleaned using a fire tender.