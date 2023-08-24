Sex racket being run from house busted

Ludhiana, August 23
The Ludhiana police today busted a sex racket being run from a house on the college road. Some residents, including women, were reportedly rounded up by the police.
Sources said the house was reportedly given on rent by some retired government employee. After the raid, senior police officials reached the police station and started a probe into the matter.
The police officials did not respond to repeated calls.
Sources said the police officials received calls from city’s prominent residents, including politicians, in favour of the persons detained from the house.
