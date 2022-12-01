Sexual assault on dog, man booked

Ludhiana, November 30
The Shimlapuri police have registered a case against a man who allegedly sexually assaulted a female dog at Shimlapuri here.
He has been identified as Rohit Kumar of Preet Nagar, Shimlapuri.
Complainant Gurjit Singh said he had a dog in his house. Yesterday, his neighbour took the dog to his home. “Later, when I went to take back my pet, I was shocked to see that the suspect was doing unnatural sex with her. I raised the alarm following which he fled the spot,” he said.
He alleged that before committing the crime, the suspect tied legs of the dog with a rope.
After the matter came into the knowledge of Help for Animals, an NGO, its activists gathered and demanded strict punishment for the suspect.
Investigating officer ASI Ashwani Kumar said the suspect had fled when he was caught red-handed by the owner of the pet and raids were being conducted to catch him.
A case under Section 377(unnatural sex) of the IPC and under Section 11 of the Animals Act.
