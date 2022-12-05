 SGST Dept registers FIR against three fraudsters : The Tribune India

SGST Dept registers FIR against three fraudsters



Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, December 4

The State GST Department yesterday lodged an FIR against persons involved in fraudulent registrations in Ludhiana.

The State GST Department did thorough investigation and scrutiny of new registration applications received through online portal where several anomalies were detected.

Deputy Commissioner State Tax (DCST) Randhir Kaur said the FIR had been registered against three persons for attempting to get registration under the GST Act using fake documents and by fraudulent means.

She said it was observed during scrutiny of registration applications that some unscrupulous elements tried to use deceptive means to manipulate online systems to get GST registration for fictitious firms. The department acted against such elements.

“Three registration applications under GST were received in Ludhiana where stamp paper with same serial number was used for rent deeds for three different locations. Electricity bill used in these registration applications also had the same consumer number. When the Electricity Department was contacted, it was found that the owner of the particular electricity bill had no property in these places and is settled abroad,” she revealed.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Nation

Twin sisters from Mumbai marry same man in Solapur, video of ceremony goes viral

2
Pollywood

Diljit Dosanjh blames 'sarkar ki nalayaki' for Sidhu Moosewala's murder, prays the late singer gets justice

3
Punjab

Bathinda farmer gives wings to his childhood passion, makes aircraft models, teaches nuances of aeronautics to varsity students

4
Sports

‘Hero or villain’: Twitterati divided over KL Rahul after India lose opening ODI to Bangladesh

5
Delhi

Delhi chokes again, air quality deteriorates to 'severe', GRAP Stage III kicks in

6
Entertainment

The Kashmir Files row: 3 IFFI jurors back Israeli filmmaker Nadav Lapid

7
Nation

PM Modi meets mother Heeraben in Gandhinagar; has arrived to cast vote in second phase of Gujarat Assembly polls

8
Impact Feature

Safe Cam 360 Reviews - Shocking Scam Complaints From Real Customers

9
Punjab

Sidhu Moosewala murder mastermind Goldy Brar appears in YouTube interview, claims he is not detained by US police

10
Amritsar

In a first in 57 years, BSF conducts ceremonial Raising Day Parade in Amritsar

Don't Miss

View All
Moosewala murder mastermind Goldy Brar appears in YouTube interview, claims he is not detained by US police
Punjab

Sidhu Moosewala murder mastermind Goldy Brar appears in YouTube interview, claims he is not detained by US police

Batala man gets award for enriching lives of disabled
Punjab

Batala man Harmanjit Singh Goraya gets award for enriching lives of disabled

Road to freedom begins in classroom for this NRI
Punjab

Road to freedom begins in classroom for this NRI

In a first in 57 years, BSF conducts ceremonial Raising Day Parade in Amritsar
Amritsar

In a first in 57 years, BSF conducts ceremonial Raising Day Parade in Amritsar

Bathinda farmer gives wings to his childhood passion, makes aircraft models, teaches nuances of aeronautics to varsity students
Punjab

Bathinda farmer gives wings to his childhood passion, makes aircraft models, teaches nuances of aeronautics to varsity students

Goldy Brar, mastermind behind Sidhu Moosewala's killing, detained in California: Sources
Diaspora

Sidhu Moosewala killing mastermind Goldy Brar detained in California: Sources

Sidhu Moosewala’s father announces Rs 2 crore reward from own pocket for handing over Goldy Brar to him
Punjab

Sidhu Moosewala's father announces Rs 2 crore reward from own pocket for handing over Goldy Brar to him

Jail before conviction a sort of punishment, rules Punjab and Haryana High Court
Punjab

Jail before conviction a sort of punishment, rules Punjab and Haryana High Court

Top News

Gujarat Elections 2022 phase 2 polling LIVE: Voting begins in 93 seats, PM Modi, Amit Shah to vote in Ahmedabad,

Gujarat Elections 2022 Phase 2 polling LIVE: Voting on 93 seats; 4.75 pc voter turnout in first hour

Moosewala murder mastermind Goldy Brar appears in YouTube interview, claims he is not detained by US police

Sidhu Moosewala murder mastermind Goldy Brar appears in YouTube interview, claims he is not detained by US police

This comes as a major embarrassment to CM Bhagwant Mann who ...

Punjabi man shot dead at gas station in Canada’s Brampton

Punjabi woman shot dead at petrol pump in Canada's Brampton

Pawanpreet Kaur was gunned down with 'multiple shots' and di...

India will have decisive influence in shaping global order in 21st century in Indo-Pacific and beyond: German minister

India will have decisive influence in shaping global order in 21st century in Indo-Pacific and beyond: German minister

Says that at G20 summit in Bali, India showed that it is rea...

Mumbai airport customs dept seizes gold worth Rs 2.5 crore

Mumbai airport customs dept seizes gold worth Rs 2.5 crore

3 accused have been arrested


Cities

View All

Asked to shun drugs, addict nephew stabs man to death

Asked to shun drugs, addict nephew stabs man to death

BSF's 58th Raising Day: Mahila Praharis scripting stories of courage, says MoS

Drone with 3-kg heroin shot down in Tarn Taran

Road to freedom begins in classroom for this NRI

Batala man Harmanjit Singh Goraya gets award for enriching lives of disabled

Newborn taken away from Bathinda hospital

Newborn taken away from Bathinda hospital

Bathinda, Mansa farmers mobilise support to observe Delhi stir anniversary

Bathinda farmer gives wings to his childhood passion, makes aircraft models, teaches nuances of aeronautics to varsity students

Muktsar ‘birdman’ builds nests for 5K winged guests

Seven of gang arrested for carjacking in Bathinda

Chrysanthemum Show in Chandigarh to be plastic-free event

Chrysanthemum Show in Chandigarh to be plastic-free event

Broken Stretches Mohali: Sector 77-76 road not repaired for year

Chandigarh logs only 38 Covid-19 cases in November

Curtains down on Chandigarh Carnival

Open House: What should be done to minimise the patient load at the tertiary care hospitals in Chandigarh?

Air quality panel bans non-essential construction work in Delhi-NCR

Delhi chokes again, air quality deteriorates to 'severe', GRAP Stage III kicks in

50 per cent voting in MCD polls; Both AAP, BJP claim victory

After AIIMS, Delhi’s Safdarjung Hospital faces hacking attack

Delhi HC sets aside conviction, 6-yr jail term considering lost trial court record

MCD polls: Wholesale, retail markets in City to remain shut on Sunday

Liquor served beyond 1 am, pub owner, manager booked

Liquor served beyond 1 am, pub owner, manager booked

Deer strays into busy area, rescued

Farmers to protest outside residences of MPs today

3 held with heroin in Goraya

SHO reunites lost child with mother in 30 minutes; video goes viral

NGO mocks AAP govt, civic body

NGO mocks AAP govt, civic body

Decline in production, sales worries Ludhiana hosiery manufacturers

Haphazard parking on highway poses threat to motorists at night

Patiala gets 4th Civil Surgeon in six months

Patiala gets 4th Civil Surgeon in six months

Taking pride in mother tongue Punjabi

Delimitation of wards incomplete, leaders expect delay in Patiala MC poll

No DJ event at Punjabi University techfest in Patiala

Four of gang arrested for theft at six shops in Patiala