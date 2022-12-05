SGST Dept registers FIR against three fraudsters

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, December 4

The State GST Department yesterday lodged an FIR against persons involved in fraudulent registrations in Ludhiana.

The State GST Department did thorough investigation and scrutiny of new registration applications received through online portal where several anomalies were detected.

Deputy Commissioner State Tax (DCST) Randhir Kaur said the FIR had been registered against three persons for attempting to get registration under the GST Act using fake documents and by fraudulent means.

She said it was observed during scrutiny of registration applications that some unscrupulous elements tried to use deceptive means to manipulate online systems to get GST registration for fictitious firms. The department acted against such elements.

“Three registration applications under GST were received in Ludhiana where stamp paper with same serial number was used for rent deeds for three different locations. Electricity bill used in these registration applications also had the same consumer number. When the Electricity Department was contacted, it was found that the owner of the particular electricity bill had no property in these places and is settled abroad,” she revealed.