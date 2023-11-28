Shabad Kirtan recited

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana: Parkash Purb of the first Sikh Guru, Guru Nanak Dev, was celebrated at Shri Harkrishan Sahib Public Senior Secondary School, Daba Road, Ludhiana, with devotion and spirit. Poetry recitation competition related to the life of Guru Nanak Dev was conducted among the students of Classes I to V and Kindergarten. In addition, Gurbani Tuk competition was conducted for students from Classes VI to XII. The students from Classes VI to XII recited shabad kirtan. Director Ramandeep Singh Sehgal and principal Poonam Sharma extended their wishes to all the students, parents and staff on the birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev. They said that he preached to work hard and share, thus we too should make our life successful by following his teachings, and keeping humanity at the fore.

#Sikhs