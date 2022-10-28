'Shady' firms to handle most parking lots again

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, October 27

After the fresh e-auction of the parking lots of the Municipal Corporation (MC), firms which have been accused of fleecing visitors and violating rules in the past are again going to handle most of the lots. The auction of six parking lots was successful and these sites were auctioned at Rs 3.57 crore.

The highest bid of Rs 1.29 crore was received for the parking lot at Feroze Gandhi Market. Similarly, Rs 1.11 crore for the multi-storey parking lot at Zone A, Rs 34.71 lakh for the Bhadaur House parking lot and Rs 30.40 lakh for Sarabha Nagar market were received as per information provided by the MC’s Superintendent concerned.

The highest bid for BRS Nagar parking lots was of Rs 23.01 lakh while it was Rs 29 lakh for the Model Town Extension parking lot.

Sources said the firms, which would handle most of the MC’s parking lots, were supported by one contractor and his firms had been earlier accused of overcharging people on Mall Road, at a multi-storey parking lot and at some other sites.

The MC had also taken action against one of these firms in the past. The firm was also shown the door from Amar Shaheed Sukhdev Interstate Bus Stand for allegedly violating contract conditions last year. However, it still managed to participate in the e-auction process.

The MC had also avoided action against the firms/contractors whose agreement had ended last month but were still openly overcharging visitors.

Mayor Balkar Singh Sandhu said the auction process was looked after by MC officials.