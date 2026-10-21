In a first, Home Minister Amit Shah set ablaze Ravana’s effigy at the historic over century old Daresi Ground in Ludhiana during the Dasehra celebrations. Never in the city, any Union Home Minister led the celebrations on Vijayadashmi.

Shah consigned the 121-feet Ravana effigy to flames in the presence of thousands of visitors at the Dasehra ground. When the minister pressed the remote button to burn the effigy, crowd erupted in cheers.

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While addressing the gathering, Shah started with ‘Jai Shri Ram’. He also remembered martyr Shaheed Sukhdev Thapar, whose birthplace is in Naughara Mohalla in the city near the Dasehra ground venue.

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He said Ludhiana was a land of martyr Sukhdev Thapar.

“When we were young and used to celebrate Dasehra in Gujarat, we had been told by our elders that if one wants to see the Dasehra celebrations in the country, visit Daresi Dasehra ground of Ludhiana and experience the bliss,” Shah said.

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Ravana dehan signifies triumph over evils and this is the time, to pay respects to Lord Ram who fought against the evils, he said.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah during his address also demanded accountability from the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in the state over the growing drug menace and government’s failure in providing justice to victim families, and asked it to transfer cases involving the other two victims to the CBI.

“I will never forget this Dasehra as I recall meetings with the families of three men from Gurdaspur, Sangrur and Mansa, who were killed or driven to suicide for raising their voices against drug-related activities. Despite being an elected representative for nearly 30 years and having met families affected by several tragedies, I had never felt as saddened as I was today,” Shah said, adding that “their families are not alone. Thousands of families in Punjab who want to end the drug menace, stand with them”.

Targeting the AAP government of failing to fulfil its promise of making the state drug-free within three months of coming to power, Shah said: “Drug trafficking has increased and those fighting against drugs are being implicated in cases or murdered. Political criticism will not deter me from pursuing this serious matter.”

Responding to AAP’s allegations that drugs were entering Punjab through Gujarat’s ports, Shah said narcotics worth ?20,000 crore had been seized at ports in Gujarat and Maharashtra. He questioned how drugs continued to enter Punjab? “Such trafficking could not take place without the involvement of elements within the state government,” the minister said.

Shah further said Punjab had not convened a single meeting of the Narco-Coordination Centre (NCORD) in the past two years, despite over 48 such meetings being held by states across the country.

Meanwhile, Ashok Thapar of the Shaheed Sukhdev Thapar Memorial Trust praised the Home Minister for paying respects to the martyr from the Daresi ground.

‘Dial toll-free helpline of NCB, see action’

Shah urged the people of Punjab to inform about drug trafficking anywhere in the state and the central agency will take action. “If the state government is not taking action against drugs, dial NCB’s toll-free number and see the pace of action of the agency,” he said.

Leaders of other parties leave before minister’s arrival

Amarinder Singh Raja Warring from the Congress and Aam Aadmi Party leaders Chaudhary Madan Lal Bagga and Daljit Singh Bhola and other leaders from different political parties also attended the event at the Daresi ground but before the arrival of Home Minister Amit Shah, all of them left the venue.

Visitors, traders face inconvenience

As the home minister was in the city to take part in the Dasehra celebrations, visitors, shopkeepers and vendors faced inconvenience. As part of the high-level security arrangements, the police had put in place diversions at various points near the Daresi ground and entry of the public were barred before the arrival of Shah. Even some vendors and shopkeepers had to stop operations due to the security protocols.