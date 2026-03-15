Shah rally galvanises BJP workers in Ludhiana

Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s rally in Moga on Saturday infused fresh enthusiasm in the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers here.

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Local BJP leaders had hired buses and other vehicles were to ferry the masses to Moga. The supporters were picked up from multiple assembly points across the city.

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A tent had been set up outside the Greater Ludhiana Area Development Authority (GLADA) officer here, where BJP supporters could be seen gathering and enjoying snacks arranged by the party.

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Sunny Kainth, in-charge, BJP’s Ludhiana rural unit, said people were enthusiastic to be a part of the rally in Moga.

Gurdeep Singh Gosha, spokesperson, Punjab BJP, said that the nationwide celebration of the 350th birth anniversary of Guru Tegh Bahadur by BJP had sent a powerful message of Hindu-Sikh unity.

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He said such initiatives are a strong response to forces that try to divide the society. According to him, the rally will give boost to the BJP cadre across the state.