Shaheed Bhagat Singh, Sukhdev, Rajguru remembered

Tribune new Service

Ludhiana, March 22

The Sri Aurobindo College of Commerce and Management has the culture of commemorating the undying contribution of those who gave their all for the motherland’s sake.

The NSS unit of the college took an initiative to observe the martyrdom day of Shaheed-e-Azam Bhagat Singh, Rajguru and Sukhdev. To apprise the new generation about the freedom struggle of the country, the college invited celebrated thinker Prof Jaipal Singh (retd), SCD Government College, Ludhiana.

Principal Prof Vishal Kumar welcomed the scholarly speaker in his own charismatic style. He motivated students to build in them the spirit of sacrifice and selflessness for the cause of the motherland. He said: “Let us all pledge today that great sacrifices made by fearless freedom fighters must not go unsung.”

Prof Jaipal Singh unrolled the life of martyr Bhagat Singh in the manner that listeners received every word with rapt attention. He asked young listeners to revive the creative and independent thinking. The speaker discussed some important pages from the life of the revolutionary.