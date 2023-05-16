Shaheed Sukhdev remembered on birth anniv

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, May 15

Residents, officials and elected representatives paid respects to Shaheed Sukhdev Thapar on his birth anniversary at the martyr’s ancestral home at Mohalla Naughara, here on Monday.

MLAs Ashok Parashar Pappi, Gurpreet Bassi Gogi, Kulwant Singh Sidhu and Daljit Singh Bhola Grewal and DC Surabhi Malik gathered at the birth place of the martyr to pay tributes. IG (Ludhiana Range) Dr Kaustubh Sharma, CP Mandeep Sidhu and others also joined in honoring the martyr.

MLA Ashok Parashar and DC Malik said the acquisition process for a direct access road from Chaura Bazar to the martyr’s ancestral house was in its final stage. They assured that work on the road would commence soon.

At the birthplace of martyr Sukhdev Thapar, various organisations like Lalkar, Inquilabi Kendra, Mukti Sangram Mazdoor Manch and Lok Morcha Punjab collectively celebrated the martyr's birth anniversary. A march was organised by members of these organisations from Clock Tower Chowk to Naughara Mohalla, where people paid their respects and placed flowers at the martyr's memorial.

The organisations presented folk songs and arranged activities related to the realisation of Sukhdev's dreams, focusing on social reforms and the fight against the exploitation of labourers and farmers.