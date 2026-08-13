Shaheed Sukhdev Thapar Memorial Trust members begin hunger strike to protest neglect of martyr

Members of the Shaheed Sukhdev Thapar Memorial Trust started a hunger strike at the martyr’s birthplace in Naughara mohalla against the continued denial of due honour and recognition to shaheed-e-azam Sukhdev Thapar. Members alleged that a road leading to the martyr’s house was not being built.

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After paying floral tributes at the statue of the freedom fighter, Trust president Ashok Thapar, along with Pali Sahijpal, Ashish Bonny, Harry Virdi, Parmod Thapar and Sunil Thakur, started his hunger strike.

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Ashok said the Centre and Punjab Governments were insulting the martyrdom of Sukhdev Thapar by failing to accord him the respect he deserved. He alleged that during their four-and-a-half-year rule, AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal and CM Bhagwant Mann had neither paid homage at the birthplace nor found it fit to even mention the martyr’s name using any public platform.

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Ashok further expressed concern over the dilapidated condition of the direct road leading from Chaura Bazaar to the martyr’s place of birth. “Rulers who boast of spending crores on memorials of other martyrs are offering one excuse after another for not constructing a few metres of road to Sukhdev’s birthplace. The long-pending demand to rename Ludhiana’s railway station after Sukhdev Thapar has similarly been ignored,” he added.

Trust youth wing president Tribhuvan Thapar warned that if the demands were not met, the Trust would gherao the CM’s residence along with other patriotic organisations. Notably, the land to provide direct access to the martyr’s house was acquired by the authorities a few months back, but the road construction has not started yet.