Shahi Imam condemns plea to amend Waqf bill

Our Correspondent

Ludhiana, December 19

Punjab’s Shahi Imam Maulana Mohammed Usman today, condemned the private bill introduced by BJP Rajya Sabha member Harnath Yadav, to replace the existing central legislation.

Addressing a press conference here, he said the existing Waqf Act was brought in with the sole objective of safeguarding Waqf properties. “In fact, the act has been effectively used by the Waqf Board and local authorities to clear encroachments and illegal possessions, where even the courts had failed,” he said. “Any new legislation would only weaken the Waqf Board and indirectly increase encroachments,” he added.

Usmani called upon the PM and the Union Law Minister to put an end to any further action on the private bill on waqf properties and reject it in the wake of widespread resentment against the move among members of the Muslim community all over the country.

