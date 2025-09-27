DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Ludhiana / Shahi Imam criticises UP govt, reaffirms devotion to Prophet

Shahi Imam criticises UP govt, reaffirms devotion to Prophet

ADC Rupinder Pal Singh and ADCP-I Sameer Verma were given a memorandum regarding this

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Ludhiana, Updated At : 05:35 AM Sep 27, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Punjab’s Shahi Imam Maulana Mohammad Usman Ludhianvi addresses mediapersons in Ludhiana. ASHWANI DHIMAN
Advertisement

Reacting to the ‘I Love Muhammad’row, Punjab’s Shahi Imam Maulana Mohammad Usman Ludhianvi said that no power could stop Muslims from loving the Prophet. He was addressing mediapersons at the historic Jama Masjid here today.

Advertisement

The Shahi Imam, said, “Loving Muhammad is the duty of every Muslim worldwide, because it is our faith in Muhammad (PBUH). Until we say it from our hearts, we cannot become Muslims. No power in the world can stop us from uniting with our Prophet.” he added that the Uttar Pradesh administration and government were continuously tarnishing India’s image worldwide by persecuting believers.

ADC Rupinder Pal Singh and ADCP-I Sameer Verma were given a memorandum regarding this on the occasion.

Advertisement

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts