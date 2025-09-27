Shahi Imam criticises UP govt, reaffirms devotion to Prophet

Reacting to the ‘I Love Muhammad’row, Punjab’s Shahi Imam Maulana Mohammad Usman Ludhianvi said that no power could stop Muslims from loving the Prophet. He was addressing mediapersons at the historic Jama Masjid here today.

Advertisement

The Shahi Imam, said, “Loving Muhammad is the duty of every Muslim worldwide, because it is our faith in Muhammad (PBUH). Until we say it from our hearts, we cannot become Muslims. No power in the world can stop us from uniting with our Prophet.” he added that the Uttar Pradesh administration and government were continuously tarnishing India’s image worldwide by persecuting believers.

ADC Rupinder Pal Singh and ADCP-I Sameer Verma were given a memorandum regarding this on the occasion.