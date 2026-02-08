Shahi Imam of Punjab attacked with bricks, slapped in Ludhiana; CCTV video goes viral

Shahi Imam of Punjab, Maulana Mohammad Usman Rahmani Ludhianvi, was attacked outside the Jama Masjid in Ludhiana. A man and his sons pelted him with bricks, while one of the accused also slapped him. A video of the attack also went viral on social media on Sunday.

Police Division-2 registered a case against the man identified as Ubed Ur Rehman, his sons, Atiq Ur Rehman and Mohammad Ahmed, residents of Brown Road.

The incident was said to be the result of an ongoing dispute with the shopkeeper who runs a shop within the mosque's premises. The shopkeeper claimed that he is the owner of the shop, but the mosque management claims that the shop belongs to them, and a case was also going on in the court.

As per the reports, on February 1, when Shahi Imam, the manager of Jama Masjid, and another man were supervising the ongoing renovation work, the alleged persons attacked Shahi Imam and others outside the mosque. Later, the situation was controlled, and the police were called.