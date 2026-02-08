DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Tribune Holiday Sale Winners Announced
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM T20 World Cup Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Ludhiana / Shahi Imam of Punjab attacked with bricks, slapped in Ludhiana; CCTV video goes viral

Shahi Imam of Punjab attacked with bricks, slapped in Ludhiana; CCTV video goes viral

The incident was said to be the result of an ongoing dispute with the shopkeeper who runs a shop within Jama Masjid in Ludhiana

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Ludhiana, Updated At : 05:20 PM Feb 08, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
CCTV footage shows Shahi Imam of Punjab being attacked outside Jama Masjid in Ludhiana.
Advertisement

Shahi Imam of Punjab, Maulana Mohammad Usman Rahmani Ludhianvi, was attacked outside the Jama Masjid in Ludhiana. A man and his sons pelted him with bricks, while one of the accused also slapped him. A video of the attack also went viral on social media on Sunday.

Advertisement

Police Division-2 registered a case against the man identified as Ubed Ur Rehman, his sons, Atiq Ur Rehman and Mohammad Ahmed, residents of Brown Road.

Advertisement

The incident was said to be the result of an ongoing dispute with the shopkeeper who runs a shop within the mosque's premises. The shopkeeper claimed that he is the owner of the shop, but the mosque management claims that the shop belongs to them, and a case was also going on in the court.

Advertisement

As per the reports, on February 1, when Shahi Imam, the manager of Jama Masjid, and another man were supervising the ongoing renovation work, the alleged persons attacked Shahi Imam and others outside the mosque. Later, the situation was controlled, and the police were called.

Advertisement

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts