Shahi Imam recalls Parkash Singh Badal’s relation with Muslim community

Expressing immense shock and grief over the demise of veteran politician and Akali Dal patriarch Parkash Singh Badal, Shahi Imam of Punjab, Maulana Mohammed Usman Rehmani, today spoke about the long-standing relationship of his family and the entire Muslim brotherhood with the departed leader and former Punjab Chief Minister. - File photo



Our Correspondent

Ludhiana, April 26

Expressing immense shock and grief over the demise of veteran politician and Akali Dal patriarch Parkash Singh Badal, Shahi Imam of Punjab, Maulana Mohammed Usman Rehmani, today spoke about the long-standing relationship of his family and the entire Muslim brotherhood with the departed leader and former Punjab Chief Minister.

The Shahi Imam said the senior Badal always rose above political considerations in maintaining relations with persons from different cultural, social and religious backgrounds. He was known for his secular approach among people of different castes, creeds, regions and religions, the imam added.

Recalling long-standing relations with the five-time Chief Minister, he said right from his grandfather Hazrat Maulana Mufti Mohammed Ahmed, his father Maulana Habib-ur-Rehman, and down to him, the legendary Akali leader had maintained close relationship with the Muslim community and remained a frequent visitor to the Jama Masjid here, especially during religious festivals of the community.

Rehmani said in the death of the leader, the state had lost a political genius and a torch-bearer for Punjab and Punjabis.

He also expressed felt condolences with Akali Dal president Sukhbir Badal and said he hoped he would also follow in the footsteps of his father to maintain amity and communal harmony in the state.

