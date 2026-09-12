Shambhavi bags triple gold at East Zone Badminton Championship

Shambhavi Rauthan of CT University, Ludhiana, achieved a golden hat-trick at the East Zone Badminton Championship in Bhubaneswar, winning gold medals in three events.

A BA first-semester student, Shambhavi emerged champion in the doubles, mixed doubles and open team events, showcasing her versatility, consistency and competitive spirit on the court. Her triple-gold feat brought laurels to CT University and marked a significant milestone in her sporting career.

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Her success was the result of sustained training, discipline and determination as she successfully took on the challenge of competing across multiple events. The university authorities congratulated Shambhavi on her outstanding achievement and said her performance would inspire other students to take up competitive sports and pursue excellence with dedication and perseverance.