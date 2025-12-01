DT
Home / Ludhiana / Shamsher Nagar residents mark Vijay Diwas

Shamsher Nagar residents mark Vijay Diwas

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Ludhiana, Updated At : 02:09 AM Dec 17, 2025 IST
featured-img featured-img
Photo for representational purpose only. iStock
Marking India’s victory over Pakistan Army’s atrocities in Bangladesh, the Shamsher Nagar (Defence Colony) Housing Society, BRS Nagar, celebrated the Vijay Diwas today.

The colony has been named after 2Lt Shamsher Singh, Maha Vir Chakra. All the members of the society, including the veterans from the three Services paid their homage to 2Lt Shamsher Singh by laying the wreaths at a memorial.

Lt Col J S Gill, president of the society, welcomed all the veterans, including Col Gurbir Singh Sarna’s (Kirti Chakra) wife Jasleen Sarna, Brig K S Dhillon, Col DS Gurm, Col GS Ramana, Col Manmohan Singh and Col T S Gill. Col Ramana talked about 2Lt Shamsher Singh’s bravery.

