'Shastra puja' performed

Ludhiana, October 5
The city unit of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) today performed ‘shastra puja’ on the occasion of Dasehra. The ‘puja’ was performed after three years gap due to the Covid pandemic in the past.
Dasehra holds a special significance for the RSS as it was founded on this day in 1925.
Sarabha unit of the RSS performed ‘shastra puja’ at Bharatiya Vidya Mandir, Kitchlu Nagar, Sukhdev unit at Devki Devi Jain College, Kidwai Nagar and Vishwakarma unit at Giaspura.
RSS ‘Prant Pracharak’ Narendra Kumar in his address at Bharatiya Vidya Mandir School apprised participants about how ‘Shakti’ was worshiped by the Gods by fasting for nine days. Thereafter the Goddess was born in the form of Durga, he said.
He emphasised on ‘Swadeshi’ to make India self-reliant India. He said people should give priority to country-made items.
