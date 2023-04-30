 Shastri Hall not ready to hold badminton meets: Ex-shuttlers : The Tribune India

Shastri Hall not ready to hold badminton meets: Ex-shuttlers

Under Smart City Mission, Rs 2 cr spent on refurbishment of courts

Shastri Hall not ready to hold badminton meets: Ex-shuttlers

A badminton court without mat. Photo: Inderjeet Verma



Tribune News Service

Harshraj Singh

Ludhiana, April 29

Ludhiana Smart City Limited (LSCL) officials claimed to have completed the project for the refurbishment of the badminton courts at Lal Bahadur Shastri Hall in Guru nanak Stadium at an estimated cost of Rs 2.08 crore under the Smart City Mission project. But some badminton enthusiasts claimed that there are still some pending infrastructure-related works and the hall is not yet fully prepared to hold any badminton tournament.

They demanded clarification on how project estimates were prepared and whether the remaining works were part of the original project or not.

Women’s toilet sans door at Lal Bahadur Shastri Hall. Photo: Inderjeet Verma

A member of the Punjab Badminton Association said the Shastri Hall had four badminton courts, of which three wooden courts had been rebuilt under the Smart City Mission project. “But synthetic mats have only been laid on two of the wooden courts, and the remaining two have no mats at all. Also, the wooden courts have not been polished while old nets have been not replaced,” said.

“Toilets, gym and changing rooms for players have not been renovated at the hall so far. The toilets are in a dilapidated state. Seats, washbasins and urinals are in a poor condition and no doors are available for women’s toilets. Furthermore, the promise to set up a new gym has not been fulfilled. The old gym is in a shambles now and players are unable to use its facilities,” he added.

A former player said: “We demand from the government that synthetic mats must be laid on the remaining two wooden courts, old nets need to be replaced, and the newly made wooden courts must be polished.

Changing rooms and toilets must be made ready for players at the earliest so that district or state-level tournaments can be organised here.”

Meanwhile, former councillor Mamta Ashu alleged that the project was incomplete and sought a probe into the matter. She questioned why synthetic mats were not laid on the remaining two courts.

“The changing rooms for players are also crying for attention, which is visible from the outside as its window is not covered. The old gym was dismantled and it was to be replaced with a new one but it looks like a store now”, she added.

As part of the Smart City Mission, the work order for the project was issued in August 2021. During the Smart City Advisory Forum’s recent meeting, the LSCL officials highlighted that the project was completed on April 13, 2023.

Denying the allegations, the LSCL officials said the project work had been completed at Shastri Hall and no work was pending as per tender conditions. An official said two synthetic mats had been laid despite the fact that only one-and-a-half mats were sanctioned under the project. The renovation of the toilets and gym was not part of the Smart City Mission project. Renovation of wooden courts as per project conditions, works related to walls, installation of chairs and some other works, which were under the project scope, have already been done.

Project completed, say LSCL officials

Denying allegations, LSCL officials said the project work had been completed at Shastri Hall and no work was pending as per tender conditions. An official said two synthetic mats had been laid despite the fact that only one-and-a-half mats were sanctioned under the project. The renovation of the toilets and gym was not part of the Smart City Mission project.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Amritsar

14 denied boarding to Dubai flight at Amritsar Airport

2
Chandigarh

Panchkula women police station SHO Neha Chauhan dies in road accident in Maharashtra

3
Nation

Wrestlers warn against using their platform for politics; defiant WFI chief Brij Bhushan Singh says ready for probe but won't resign

4
Punjab

After tough childhood, twins from Punjab train together at OTA — one bags Sword of Honour, other to become officer soon

5
Punjab

Exemption in stamp duty charges: 9,111 registries done in Punjab on Friday

6
Diaspora

Former Apple employee Dhirendra Prasad sent to jail for stealing $17 million from company

7
Nation

Galwan braveheart's wife commissioned into Indian Army, posted to Ladakh

8
Trending

Keep ‘encounter’ to the field: Punjab police’s terse reply to Lucknow Super Giants tweet after Kings lose IPL tie

9
Diaspora

H1B lottery system has resulted in abuse, fraud: US immigration services

10
Delhi

L-G seeks records from Delhi govt of renovation at CM's house

Don't Miss

View All
Galwan braveheart’s wife commissioned into army, posted to Ladakh
Nation

Galwan braveheart's wife commissioned into Indian Army, posted to Ladakh

Time to cleanse Punjab
Comment NOUS INDICA

Time to cleanse Punjab

Below normal temperature in Punjab, Haryana in May
Delhi

Below normal temperature in Punjab, Haryana, Delhi in May

Bizarre ‘start up’ operating from Bihar to train jobless youths on how to break ATMs in 15 minutes unearthed by UP Police
Trending

Bizarre ‘start up’ operating from Bihar to train jobless youths on how to break ATMs in 15 minutes unearthed by UP Police

Punjab govt declares public holiday on May 1 to mark Labour Day
Punjab

Punjab govt declares public holiday on May 1 to mark Labour Day

Badal's demise: Chandigarh administration declares public holiday on Thursday
Chandigarh

Badal's demise: Chandigarh administration declares public holiday on Thursday

Punjab govt declares holiday on April 27; people queue up to pay last respects to Parkash Singh Badal
Punjab

Punjab govt declares holiday on April 27; people queue up to pay last respects to Parkash Singh Badal

14,000 vacant posts of primary school teacher belie govt claims
Schools

14,000 vacant posts of primary school teacher belie Punjab Govt claims

Top News

Won’t quit, will face probe: WFI chief

Won’t quit, will face probe: WFI chief

Says resigning will mean admitting guilt | Don’t use protest...

SEBI seeks 6 more months from SC to complete probe

SEBI seeks 6 more months from SC to complete probe

CJI Bench had ordered probe within 2 months

EAM ahead of Goa meet: Ties with China ‘abnormal’ due to violation of border pacts

EAM ahead of Goa meet: Ties with China ‘abnormal’ due to violation of border pacts

Jaishankar assails Pakistan for backing cross-border terrori...

UP court convicts gangster Ansari, MP brother in MLA murder case

UP court convicts gangster Ansari, MP brother in MLA murder case

Afzal Ansari set to lose LS membership

A first: 5 women inducted into Artillery

A first: 5 women inducted into Artillery

Three officers posted to units deployed along China | Two at...


Cities

View All

80% procured wheat lying in grain markets

80% procured wheat lying in grain markets

Kunal Manhas tops Amritsar dist with 99.98 percentile

VB yet to get assessment reports of ex-minister Soni’s properties

12 illegal constructions razed

75K litres of lahan seized in Tarn Taran

Bathinda jail warder provided cellphones to inmates, arrested

Bathinda jail warder provided cellphones to inmates, arrested

Chandigarh’s Raghav secures AIR 20 in JEE (Main), tops tricity

Chandigarh’s Raghav secures AIR 20 in JEE (Main), tops tricity

SHO of Panchkula women’s unit killed in Maharashtra accident

Rain likely for next five days in Chandigarh

‘Will go again, finish my speech at Oscars’: Guneet Monga

Rent defaulters in Chandigarh to face music

Examine records of expenditure , L-G tells officials

Examine records of expenditure , L-G tells officials

Court extends Sisodia's judicial custody till May 8

Woman killed, two children injured in Delhi house fire

JEE (Main): Siddharth tops dist with AIR 307

JEE (Main): Siddharth tops dist with AIR 307

Kapurthala procures 3.26 LMT wheat, breaks previous record

As campaigning picks up, bevy of leaders floods dist

Man stalks, harasses principal’s wife, held

Govt teacher held under POCSO Act

JEE (Main): 30 from district score over 99 percentile

JEE (Main): 30 from district score over 99 percentile

City has most accessible public transport

Remain cautious about entry of ‘anti-social’ elements, managers of religious places told

GADVASU holds free vax, deworming camp

Convocation held

New PRTC bus stand to be made functional soon in Patiala: Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann

New PRTC bus stand to be made functional soon in Patiala: Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann

Thapar students showcase Punjab’s cultural heritage in Patiala

45 papers presented at Law University seminar in Patiala

38 students get course completion certificates

Students educated on disaster management