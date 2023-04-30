Shastri Hall not ready to hold badminton meets: Ex-shuttlers

Tribune News Service

Harshraj Singh

Ludhiana, April 29

Ludhiana Smart City Limited (LSCL) officials claimed to have completed the project for the refurbishment of the badminton courts at Lal Bahadur Shastri Hall in Guru nanak Stadium at an estimated cost of Rs 2.08 crore under the Smart City Mission project. But some badminton enthusiasts claimed that there are still some pending infrastructure-related works and the hall is not yet fully prepared to hold any badminton tournament.

They demanded clarification on how project estimates were prepared and whether the remaining works were part of the original project or not.

Women’s toilet sans door at Lal Bahadur Shastri Hall. Photo: Inderjeet Verma

A member of the Punjab Badminton Association said the Shastri Hall had four badminton courts, of which three wooden courts had been rebuilt under the Smart City Mission project. “But synthetic mats have only been laid on two of the wooden courts, and the remaining two have no mats at all. Also, the wooden courts have not been polished while old nets have been not replaced,” said.

“Toilets, gym and changing rooms for players have not been renovated at the hall so far. The toilets are in a dilapidated state. Seats, washbasins and urinals are in a poor condition and no doors are available for women’s toilets. Furthermore, the promise to set up a new gym has not been fulfilled. The old gym is in a shambles now and players are unable to use its facilities,” he added.

A former player said: “We demand from the government that synthetic mats must be laid on the remaining two wooden courts, old nets need to be replaced, and the newly made wooden courts must be polished.

Changing rooms and toilets must be made ready for players at the earliest so that district or state-level tournaments can be organised here.”

Meanwhile, former councillor Mamta Ashu alleged that the project was incomplete and sought a probe into the matter. She questioned why synthetic mats were not laid on the remaining two courts.

“The changing rooms for players are also crying for attention, which is visible from the outside as its window is not covered. The old gym was dismantled and it was to be replaced with a new one but it looks like a store now”, she added.

As part of the Smart City Mission, the work order for the project was issued in August 2021. During the Smart City Advisory Forum’s recent meeting, the LSCL officials highlighted that the project was completed on April 13, 2023.

Denying the allegations, the LSCL officials said the project work had been completed at Shastri Hall and no work was pending as per tender conditions. An official said two synthetic mats had been laid despite the fact that only one-and-a-half mats were sanctioned under the project. The renovation of the toilets and gym was not part of the Smart City Mission project. Renovation of wooden courts as per project conditions, works related to walls, installation of chairs and some other works, which were under the project scope, have already been done.

