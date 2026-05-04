Shed collapses on Ferozepur Road, power supply snaps in Ludhiana areas

A large shed built over a private property on Ferozepur Road collapsed early on Sunday morning following strong thunderstorm, disrupting power supply in several localities, including Rajguru Nagar, Housing Board Colony and Pink Flats.

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The shed, made of tin sheets, caved in under the impact of strong winds and fell across the adjoining lane, damaging electricity poles, wires and a feeder line. The collapse also blocked the lane connecting the Housing Board Colony, creating difficulties for residents.

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Officials of the Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) reached the spot soon after the incident. To ensure public safety, PSPCL personnel cordoned off the area and temporarily closed the lane to traffic.

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Sub Divisional Officer (SDO) Ramandeep Singh said two electricity poles and one feeder were damaged due to the collapse. “The entire area experienced a power shutdown after the shed fell. Our teams are working on a war footing to restore electricity as early as possible,” he said.

By afternoon, PSPCL teams had begun clearing the debris and repairing the damaged electric lines. No injuries were reported in the incident, though residents said the sudden collapse caused panic in the neighborhood.

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The boundary wall of the private property, on which the shed was built, also suffered heavy damage. The authorities concerned have advised people to stay away from damaged areas until the repair work is completed.

Cave-in on Tajpur Road

A portion of a road near Dayal Public School on Tajpur Road caved in following early morning rain, raising concerns over commuter safety on one of the city’s busy stretches. To prevent any accident, locals placed boards and sandbags around the affected portion to alert passersby and motorists.

Despite the potential risk, no official from the municipal corporation visited the site till late evening to assess or get it repaired. Residents alleged that the civic body had failed to respond in time, even though the affected stretch witnesses heavy vehicular movement, including trucks and other heavy vehicles.

Locals pointed out that since it was a Sunday, school buses remained off the roads, but traffic is expected to increase from Monday morning, heightening the risk of an accident if the damaged portion is not repaired immediately.

Area resident Rakesh Kumar said the road suddenly caved in after the rain, though no injury was reported. “We covered the area using boards and sacks so that no one falls into it. However, no official has come to inspect the site so far,” he maintained.

Zonal Commissioner Neeraj Jain said that teams had inspected areas from where complaints had been received after the rain. “No information regarding a cave-in on Tajpur Road has been received so far. The matter will be conveyed to the officials concerned for immediate inspection,” he added.

Meanwhile, B&R SDO Maninderdeep Singh said he was not aware of the issue. He assured that the site would be inspected and repaired if needed. He added that a similar incident had occurred on the same road earlier due to underground pipeline work, which had been repaired. “If it is the same spot, it will be repaired again,” he said.