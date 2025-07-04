Shed replacement work leads to power line snag

A major tragedy was averted on Thursday afternoon when the 66 KV line of Ferozepur Road-PAU-Fountain Chowk tripped. The line tripped as the polyethylene sheet got in range of a conductor due to the shed replacement work going on under the line between tower nos 3 and 4 inside the PAU. The tragedy was averted as it could be fatal for those working on the shed, which got in range of the heavy load conductor.

The major feeders of the PSPCL — PAU and Fountain Chowk developed a technical snag due to the same and many localities under the area got affected. Following the technical glitch, staff of the PSPCL swung into action to get the problem identified and resolved.

Talking to The Tribune, Chief Engineer, PSPCL, Jagdev Singh Hans said it was the second time that such a problem had occurred. Last year in June, the department had to face a similar issue and it took over 72 hours to deal with the same. “The snag developed as overhead cables at the PAU got damaged but within an hour the issue was resolved,” he said.

At the same time, department officials said during rainy and windy days, cables get damaged easily but it becomes difficult for the department to handle complaints as most of the contractual staff of the PSPCL were on strike and they were camping in Patiala. The department was struggling with a few regular employees due to the same.