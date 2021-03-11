Shena Aggarwal is Ludhiana MC Commissioner

Ludhiana, May 4
Shena Aggarwal, IAS, of 2012 batch has been posted as the new Commissioner of the Municipal Corporation (MC), Ludhiana, the state’s biggest corporation, in place of Pardeep Kumar Sabharwal, IAS.
She is likely to join the office soon.
Shena Aggarwal has also served as Commissioner at the MC, Pathankot. She had also served as Additional Deputy Commissioner, Ludhiana, in the past.
The posting orders of the outgoing MC Commissioner, Pardeep Kumar Sabharwal, would be issued later, according to information.
Notably, Sabharwal was posted as the Ludhiana MC chief in 2020. Later, he was also given the charge of the CEO of Ludhiana Smart City Limited.
