Sher-e-Punjab tourney: Ludhiana’s Nehal Wadhera to lead Trident Stallions

Ludhiana, June 1

City cricketer Nehal Wadhera has been selected to lead the Trident Stallion XI in the second edition of Sher-e-Punjab T20 Cricket Cup Tournament to be organised by the Punjab Cricket Association at the PCA Stadium, Mohali, from June 10 to 27.

Trident Stallions team owned by Trident Group announced the players list for this tournament which includes seasoned veterans and promising young talent. In the previous edition, Trident Stallions had made it to the semi-finals.

IPL star Nehal Wadhera, former India U-19 player, also captained the team in the inaugural season, and the team management has once again expressed confidence in his leadership capabilities. After performing well in the IPL for Mumbai Indians, Nehal is raring to do well in the Punjab Cricket League with his teammates.

The Trident Stallions has a couple of IPL stars in its ranks besides other promising players namely — Ramandeep Singh (Kolkata Knight Riders), Baltej Singh (Punjab Kings), Gurnoor Singh Brar (Gujarat Titans), Vihan Malhotra (BCCI’s best emerging U-16 batsman), Anmoljeet Singh (BCCI’s best emerging U-16 bowler) and Jass Inder Singh Baidwan, an accompalished off-spinner in domestic cricket.

Conveying his best wishes to the team members, Padma Shri awardee Rajinder Gupta, Chairman Emeritus, Trident Group, said he is excited to be a part of this prestigious tournament, where the group is promoting the young and budding cricketers from across the state.

Rajinder Gupta, former president of Punjab Cricket Association, added the combination of players in the team is quite strong and that competing against Trident Stallions will not be easy for any team in the league.

