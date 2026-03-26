Shift admn offices from mother & child wing at Malerkotla Civil Hospital: Locals

Locals have urged the Health Department to shift administrative offices out of the Mother and Child Hospital (MCH) at the Malerkotla Civil Hospital, pointing out that it was supposed to be a temporary arrangement and more than four years have passed since the district was carved out.

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Residents say the district-level health officers should now have separate premises to run the administration from.

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According to the residents, the temporary accommodation has forced the authorities to make makeshift arrangements outside the premises for intensive care of mothers and the newborn children in emergency cases.

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Residents urged the authorities to ensure that infrastructure and equipment at the MCH is optimally used for welfare of mothers and newborn children, in accordance with the policies of the government.

Matter raised with human rights panel

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Several social outfits also took up the issue with the Punjab State Human Rights Commission (PSHRC).

Dr Sukhwinder Singh, Senior Medical Officer (SMO), acknowledged that some equipment, including a phototherapy system, needed at the MCH have been installed at another old building in the Civil Hospital complex.

“As MCH is meant for taking care of mothers and children, before and after birth, healthcare services are not affected much due to functioning of some district level office,” said Dr Sukhwinder Singh, admitting that in case phototherapy is needed, newborns are shifted under medical supervision to the building where the equipment is set up.

Activists of various organisations, led by Zora Singh Cheema, president, National Shaheed Samaj Bhalai Trust, alleged the administration failed to implement policies regarding minimising mother and infant mortality rates (MMR and IMR). They claimed the authorities did not strengthen prenatal and postnatal care at government hospitals.

“We wish to inform you that Civil Hospital Malerkotla (MCH) has its building, doctors and equipment too but these are not fully utilised as Civil Surgeon Offices are working from this building,” reads a paragraph of the communication by Zora Singh to the PSHRC chairperson.

Cheema expressed regret the authorities failed to comprehend potential risks involved with shifting mothers, during pre-operative and post-operative phases, and newborns from one building to another.

The activists threatened to launch agitation in case the administrative offices are not shifted from the MCH at the earliest.