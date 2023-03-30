Shifting of industries not feasible, declare MLU areas as industrial zones instead: Businessmen

Tribune News Service

Shivani Bhakoo

Ludhiana, March 29

Though no notification on the extension of the deadline for the shifting of industries currently located in Mixed Land Use (MLU) areas has come out, a statement has been made by AAP MLA Kulwant Singh Sidhu that the government has decided to extend the deadline for another five years.

The statement, however, has not gone down well with industrialists here, who instead want MLU areas to be declared industrial zones by the government. Therefore, they say there is no need for the extension in the deadline.

Talking to The Tribune, JS Thukral, president, Janta Nagar Small Scale Manufacturers Association, said there are over 50,000 units in MLU areas and these cannot be shifted anywhere else unless there is a Focal Point or declared Industrial Area.

“We will not accept the notification if it will be about the extension of the deadline, we want government to declare the MLUs as the Industrial area instead,” said Thukral.

Voicing similar views, Federation of Industrial and Commercial Organisation (FICO) president Gurmeet Singh Kular said till date no notification has been issued.

“These are just political statements. We are not in favour of extending the deadline but for declaring MLUs as industrial areas”, said Kular.

The deadline for the shifting of units from mixed land use (MLU) areas expires in the month of September and despite several requests, the government has not opened its cards on the issue. Many industrial organisations maintain that businesses in the industrial town would be ruined if the units are shifted anywhere else from the mixed land use (MLU) areas.