Shifting of Sewa Kendra sought

Mahesh Sharma

Mandi Ahmedgarh, Nov 30

Ahmedgarh residents visiting the town’s Sewa Kendra for availing routine services are a harassed lot as its office is situated near a crematorium outside the town.

The Internet quality and power supply are also not reliable at the location.

Residents have urged authorities to shift the office to the premises of the tehsil office, so that they don’t have to shuttle between different locations to get their work done.

Amargarh MLA, Professor Jaswant Singh Gajjanmajra said he had already taken up the matter with the district administration, and the office would be shifted soon.

Residents, led by former councillor Bhoj Raj Sharma, said it was difficult for them, and especially women, children and the elderly, to avail the services being provided by the sewa kendra, as the office was situated outside the town at a deserted place near the crematorium.

Residents also face difficulties to reach the office in their vehicles because of the poor condition of the roads leading there. Moreover, they complain that for the same reason, even rickshaw pullers and auto drivers feel reluctant to provide services near the location.

“Even we hesitate to accompany residents of our wards to the sewa kendra for their work as it is located on the outskirts of the town and is at a long distance from the tehsil office,” Bhoj Raj Sharma said, maintaining that in a majority of cases, residents have to shuttle between the two offices.

Since it is situated at a deserted place, thefts have also been reported at the sewa kendra more than once.

